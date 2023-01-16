Piramal Finance's maiden campaign introduces the concept of 'Neeyat' in banking

Elaborating on how the company evaluates loan seekers, Iyer says that the base of Piramal Finance is to look beyond paperwork and figure out ways to underwrite what other qualities their customers bring to the table. On the basis of these qualities, the company gauges whether they are creditworthy or not. "We look at whatever paperwork our customers can bring in. After identifying what all documentation is missing in their applications, we try to figure out ways to replace them with our own background analysis and identify whether they are creditworthy or not," Iyer elaborates.

