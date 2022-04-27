Piramal Lacto Calamine ropes in Priyanka Mohan as its brand ambassador for South India

Aims to double the size of the business by 2023 with multiple product lines across skin and body care categories.
Piramal Pharma's Consumer Products Division today announced its association with the south movie star Priyanka Mohan for its flagship skincare brand, Lacto Calamine. The brand is expanding its oily skincare product portfolio in South India which include the Charcoal Peel Off Mask, Sunscreen, Facewash with Kaolin Clay and Oil Control Face Wipes. With the new brand campaign, ‘Clear Matte Balanced Face’ Lacto Calamine aims at addressing consumer’s oily skin problems.
The skincare category in India is witnessing a boom as consumers are constantly aspiring for perfect clear skin, which is interrupted at times by pimples, blackheads unevenness due to excess oil on face. Lacto Calamine with its new range of products promises to tackle oily skin problems and provide consumers with best-in-class products which will give a daily oil free matte looking skin. Lacto Calamine’s Kaolin Clay is an effective solution which when applied daily, keeps away excess oil, and helps achieve clear matte skin goals.
Lacto Calamine, a legacy brand, popular for its face lotion has made inroads in millions of households. With a wide array of products which include oil control lotions, sunscreen, face wash and facial wipes, it has become the market leader in skincare for oily skin. In the Financial Year 2023, the brand plans to foray in the skincare & beauty category to double the size of the business.
Nitish Bajaj, CEO of Consumer Products Division said, “We believe, for the modern woman, a holistic approach to wellness is important and it applies to skincare as well. The expansion of the Lacto Calamine range in skincare is part of our strategy to reinforce and consolidate our brand presence in the beauty category. It will address consumers’ oily skincare needs, helping them achieve clear and balanced skin. We're excited to associate with Priyanka Mohan as we expand our product lines in the South market. Ms. Mohan has done some notable work in South cinema and has an appealing on-screen persona which makes her an ideal fit for our brand to reach its target audience.”
Speaking on this association with Lacto Calamine, Priyanka Mohan said, “I am delighted to be associated with Lacto Calamine in its growth journey as its expands its skincare product portfolio. Women face myriad skin issues including oily skin-related problems which needs to be tackled. Lacto Calamine with its deep understanding of skincare problems, primarily faced by women offers a holistic solution to help them achieve clear, matte skin. I share the brand’s vision of redefining how Indian women can easily achieve a beautiful and balanced look.”
(We got this information in a press release).