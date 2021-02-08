Piramal Pharma ropes in Manoj Bajpayee for its Skin-Care Soap ‘Tetmosol’

Speaking on his association with Piramal’s Tetmosol brand, Manoj Bajpayee said, “There are various soaps available in the market today but few which deliver to the promise. Tetmosol is one such soap which with its unique formula helps keep skin infections away if used regularly. I am pleased to endorse Piramal’s Tetmosol, a brand that is true to its promise of ‘Sabka Skin Specialist’. I share the brand’s conviction of improving the lives of millions of Indians and this has been a strong incentive for my association.”