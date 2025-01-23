Piramal Pharma ropes in Yami Gautam as brand ambassador for Little’s

Piramal Pharma’s India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) launched the #SwitchToSofter campaign for its baby care brand, Little’s. The campaign features Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador and introduces Little’s Fluffy Soft Diaper Pants with 12-hour absorption, an anti-rash formula, and a wetness indicator.

Advertisment

Young mothers often rely on family, friends, and social circles instead of conducting research when choosing baby products. Little’s encourages mothers to make informed decisions through its new campaign. Additionally, the brand is offering a money back guarantee if the consumer is not happy with the product.

Sai Ramana Ponugoti, CEO, Piramal Consumer Healthcare said, “With the rise of urbanisation, greater exposure to global trends, and growing awareness about child health and hygiene, the expectations of new mothers in India have increased significantly for baby care products. Today, new mothers demand a diaper that guarantees not only absorption but also gentle softness to protect delicate baby skin. Little’s Fluffy Soft Diaper Pants have been thoughtfully designed to meet these needs with comfort, protection, and innovation.”

Speaking on this association with Little’s, Yami Gautam said, "As a new mother, I am incredibly happy to partner with Little's, a brand that truly understands the needs of both babies and mothers. Motherhood is a beautiful yet challenging journey, and having Little's by my side makes it easier. The launch of Little's Fluffy Soft Diaper Pants exemplifies their commitment to ultimate comfort, enriching the softness experience for babies. This focus on comfort helps keep my baby relaxed, allowing me to enjoy motherhood with less stress."