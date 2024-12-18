Piramal Pharma signs Mrunal Thakur as Lacto Calamine brand ambassador

Piramal Pharma’s India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) today announced its association with popular actress, Mrunal Thakur as its new brand ambassador for its flagship skincare brand, Lacto Calamine. With a legacy of offering effective skincare solutions, Lacto Calamine aims to maintain its position as a leading expert for skincare.

Over the last few decades, the brand has expanded its reach across multiple channels, including pharmacies, cosmetics and general stores, hyper and super markets, other modern retail outlets, and e-commerce platforms.

The brand intends to strengthen its position in the skincare market by becoming the preferred brand for consumers facing problems related to oily skin. Building on this positioning, Lacto Calamine is launching its new multi-media campaign – Oily skin hai to Lacto Calamine with Mrunal Thakur for its range of products. In the next 18-24 months, the brand plans to expand its presence with a wider range of products and in newer channels and stores and accelerate growth on ecommerce portals.

Nandini Piramal, chairperson, Piramal Pharma said, "The Indian skincare industry is growing rapidly, driven by rising consumer awareness and demand for personalized products. To meet these evolving needs, Lacto Calamine has expanded from its iconic lotion to a full skincare range with over 20 new products. With Mrunal Thakur as our new brand ambassador, we're reinforcing our commitment to build a credible and relevant brand. Her association, combined with our expanded range of sunscreens and face washes, will help us connect with a wider audience and strengthen our position as a trusted skincare brand. Known for her versatility and radiant presence, Mrunal will play a key role in introducing our new products and increasing the brand's visibility across diverse consumer groups.”

Speaking on this association with Lacto Calamine, Mrunal Thakur said, "I am honored to partner with a brand that has earned the trust of generations for its reliable skincare solutions. Lacto Calamine's blend of innovation and authenticity truly reflects my own values when it comes to beauty. I’m excited to introduce these thoughtfully crafted products to a wider audience and inspire confidence in women by promoting healthy, radiant skin."