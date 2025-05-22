Piramal Pharma's campaign for i-pill Daily insists on making informed choices for women

Piramal Consumer Healthcare launched its new campaign for i-pill Daily, reinforcing its commitment to women’s health, dignity, and informed choice. As one of India’s most trusted consumer healthcare brands, this campaign highlights the critical need to convert salience into sales at the point of purchase especially in a category where substitution is common, and choices are often made in hesitation.

The campaign seeks to tackle a key barrier in women’s wellness: the lack of insistence on the right brand at the moment of purchase. While many consumers actively ask for i-pill Daily by name at pharmacies, they often end up receiving a substitute not out of preference, but due to the discomfort and haste surrounding the buying experience. The campaign aims to reverse this trend by encouraging consumers to ask boldly, insist clearly, and choose confidently.

Set in the black-and-white style, the film cleverly draws attention to the outdated discomfort and flips the narrative by urging viewers to ask questions, assert their agency, and choose a trusted brand like i-pill Daily, one that has stood the test of time and has helped millions of women across India make safe, informed decisions.

“Every woman deserves access to healthcare that is safe, reliable, and respectful of her choices. i-pill daily has earned its place as a trusted ordinary contraceptive pill, but trust is not just built on awareness, it’s built on credibility. This campaign is our way of reminding women that their health is too important to be left to chance or compromise. It’s a call to pause, reflect, and choose what’s best for them, because when it comes to reproductive health, the right choice matters.” said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited.

Menaka Menon, president and managing partner – growth and strategy, DDB Mudra Group commented, “While i-pill daily was synonymous with the category, social conditioning and ensuing embarrassment around the purchase of a contraceptive product meant that consumers often ended up taking away the discretely wrapped package without checking or insisting on the brand of their choice, namely i-pill daily. This was the problem we needed to tackle. To do this we played up the slow but steady shift we see around us today in society; of women coming in to their own and exercising their discretion and their choice; and contrasted it against the meek acceptance typically associated with such decisions in the past.

The film is supported across digital platforms including YouTube and Instagram and will be amplified on television in select priority markets.