PivotRoots bags digital mandate for “Study in India”

Commenting on the win, Shibu Shivanandan, founder and managing director, PivotRoots, said, “We are proud and excited to partner with EdCIL, in their endeavour to strengthen India's position as a global education hub. We look forward to work very closely with the team on integrated solutioning through data & technology, to connect with students across markets and build preference to study in India. It is indeed a proud moment for the entire team to get to work on such initiatives.”