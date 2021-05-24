PivotRoots wins digital mandate for Snapdeal

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai Office.
Snapdeal has awarded its digital media planning and buying mandate to PivotRoots, a full-service independent digital agency. PivotRoots will be responsible for creating & delivering result-oriented digital media campaigns for Snapdeal.
Snapdeal is India’s largest value e-commerce marketplace and has recently launched its latest campaign ‘Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal’ which focuses on breaking the consumer’s notion that only branded products are of good quality.
Talking about the partnership, Soumyadip Chatterjee, director, brand marketing, Snapdeal said, “We found that our vision aligned perfectly with PivotRoots’ strategic and data-first approach and are looking forward to working together. We are elated to partner with the fast-growing agency and we look forward to our association.”
Speaking on the win, Shibu Shivanandan, founder and managing director, PivotRoots, said, “we are delighted that our deep domain understanding of the category & customers helped us win the mandate & we are excited to come on board and do some great work together with the Snapdeal team.”