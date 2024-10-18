Piyush Mishra joins Havas Play India to launch Baithak for artists

Havas Play India, the sports, content, and entertainment arm of Havas Media Network India, is launching Baithak, a platform designed to celebrate artistic expression and deep, meaningful conversations. This initiative bridges the gap between creators and audiences, bringing India's rich cultural legacy into modern spaces. Baithak offers an experience where storytelling meets inspiration, and conversations spark creative change.

The debut edition of Baithak features Piyush Mishra, Indian actor and singer. Mishra will join RJ Tushar from RED FM for an discussion that promises to take the audience through his personal and artistic journey. Known for his candid storytelling, Mishra will delve into his experiences, personal struggles, and spiritual insights.

This inaugural event will take place on October 18, 2024, at 5:00 PM at The Millennium School, South City, Lucknow. This event is designed to offer a personal atmosphere where the audience can connect deeply with Mishra’s life lessons and creative process.

Ramachandran Venkatasubramanian, COO, Havas Play, said, “The advertising and media space has become extremely complex, dynamic, and fragmented. Hence, we are focused on creating IPs that resonate deeply with our audience. Baithak is a nuanced, eclectic, and niche platform that, while intimate in scale, delivers a powerful and lasting impact by fostering meaningful conversations and creative connections. This initiative is not just an event but an initiative to bridge the gap between artists and audiences. It's about creating environments that inspire collaboration, conversation, and a sense of community. We’re excited about the potential that Baithak brings to the industry."

Talking about this initiative by Havas Play, Piyush Mishra, said, “Art is a reflection of society and it is our responsibility to make every experience meaningful. I shared my journey with Baithak, not only as an artist but also as a person navigating life. In today's fast - paced world, we often forget to pause and connect. This platform offers the chance to reflect, share and hopefully, inspire others.”

RJ Tushar who will moderate the session and believes that the power of storytelling transcends the stage, said, “Baithak is an experience where the stories shared go beyond words. It's about creating moments that resonate with the soul and connecting on a deeper, more human level. This is exactly what we need more of in today's world - spaces that encourage dialogue, reflection, and personal connection.”