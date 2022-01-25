Piyush Mishra’s voice evokes nostalgia in Parle-G’s Republic Day ad

Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “Just as Parle Products stands for a swadeshi brand, our brand Parle-G is often referred to as ‘Desh Ka Apna Biscuit.’ We feel extremely proud and fortunate to be a part of India’s journey, from pre-Independence time to present day. The film carries a degree of nostalgia, as important events from the past play out in front of viewers. Just as the country crossed milestones over the years, so did Parle Products and gradually Parle-G has retained itself as the go-to product when one thinks of a biscuit.”