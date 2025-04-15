Pizza Hut addresses ‘dry pizza’ challenge with new juicylicious flavours

Pizza Hut has launched the Juicylicious Pizza Range featuring juicy paneer and chicken toppings marinated and paired with three sauces inspired from different parts of India: the bold Kadhai sauce, the aromatic Royal Spice infused with Indian spices, and the fiery Southern Chilli sauce.

As part of the Juicylicious promotional campaign, Pizza Hut has released a fun, relatable film based on the core insight that pizza lovers often have to settle for dry pizzas due to the lack of juicier options. The film opens in an uninspiring pizza outlet during an office lunch - dim ambiance, lackluster mood, and an unappetizing pizza on the table. When the boss announces a successful quarter, the excited team immediately asks for increments. But just as he begins to respond, he’s caught in an awkward moment - struggling to chew the dry pizza. A playful voiceover cuts in: “Dry pizza chabaoge, toh celebrate kaise kar payoge?”

The scene then flips to a vibrant Pizza Hut restaurant - the ultimate destination for birthdays, wins, and get-togethers. The mood is transformed. The boss bites into a hot and fresh Juicylicious pizza, loaded with sizzling, marinated toppings. The film cheekily captures the switch with the line, “Why not Pizza Hut?” - a turning point that encourages viewers to make better pizza choices, motivating pizza lovers everywhere to forever elevate their pizza eating experience with flavor-packed Juicylicious pizzas. At the end of the film, the boss is visibly delighted, jokes and says that not only will everyone get increments, but also new targets.

Speaking on the launch, Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, Pizza lovers expect us to constantly raise the bar when it comes to product innovations, and we endeavour to never disappoint them. With the Juicylicious Pizza range, we’re bringing marinated toppings and rich Indian flavours to the forefront to solve the dry pizza problem that ruins not just the taste, but also the special moments and celebrations attached to it. Our campaign film humorously spotlights this insight and encourages customers to indulge in the delicious flavours of Juicylicious Pizzas. Combined with the signature Pizza Hut experience - warm ambience, great service, and pizzas that truly deliver on taste - every celebration becomes extra special. We are confident that this range will be a big hit with our customers who love to experiment and yet seek to indulge their tastebuds with familiar flavours.”

The Juicylicious campaign will be promoted across touchpoints - TV, print, digital & OOH. Pizza Hut has also partnered with Sports Tak to promote the new range during the entire IPL season.

Available in both veg and non-veg variants, the Juicylicious Pizzas start at a great value price of INR 249 and will include a free Pepsi on dine-in and/or takeaway.