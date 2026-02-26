Pizza Hut brings Niharika NM on board for Crafted Flatzz digital ad

Pizza Hut has extended the launch campaign for its Crafted Flatzz range with a creator-led digital film featuring Niharika NM. The collaboration has been conceptualised and executed by Defodio Digital, the brand’s digital strategy and influencer marketing partner.

The film is designed for social platforms and presents the product through Niharika NM’s comedic style. It forms part of the brand’s wider communication plan following the national launch of Crafted Flatzz.

The move reflects a growing reliance on creator-led storytelling to sustain campaign visibility beyond traditional advertising formats.

Vibhor Gulati, co-founder, Defodio Digital, said: “The national campaign created strong awareness. Our focus was to carry that conversation into spaces where people engage more casually — through creators they already follow. Niharika’s storytelling style made the product feel natural within everyday humour, which is exactly how audiences interact with content online today.”

Manish Guptaa, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut, said: "Today’s consumers discover and experience brands through creators they trust. With Crafted Flatzz, we wanted to move beyond traditional messaging and bring the product into everyday digital conversations. Niharika’s unique storytelling style helped us present the product in a way that feels entertaining, relevant and native to social platforms."