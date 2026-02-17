Pizza Hut launches Crafted Flatzz with cricket-led campaign

Pizza Hut has launches a new campaign film featuring popular Indian cricketers to introduce Crafted Flatzz, a bold new take on pizza. Moving beyond the traditional round base, Crafted Flatzz features oval shape that sets it apart visually and experientially.

Featuring Indian cricketers Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana, the campaign taps into the nation’s cricket fever while introducing Pizza Hut’s latest innovation, Crafted Flatzz. The trio was brought together to mirror the camaraderie, team bonding and playful banter that define cricket both on and off the field, bringing that same energy and fun into the campaign film. Bringing the campaign alive, the cricketers call Crafted Flatzz “bolder than team selections” and praise its crust as “lighter than the competition.” Positioned as the ultimate pizza “all-rounder,”

Speaking on the launch, Manish Guptaa, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said: “With Crafted Flatzz, we’re responding to evolving consumer preferences and the growing appetite for new formats and bold flavours. We wanted to create a pizza that feels contemporary, shareable, and distinct from the usual. To bring this innovation to life, our new campaign film taps into India’s deep love for cricket and is perfectly timed with the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and the upcoming IPL season, cultural moments that bring millions of fans together. This launch reflects our continued focus on innovation and on creating meaningful, shared food experiences.”

Available in 7 variants such as Fiery Schezwan Veggie, Paneer Makhni Masala, Smokey BBQ Veggie, Overloaded Veggies, Keema Masala, Ultimate, and Tandoori Chicken, Crafted Flatzz delivers a flavourful, shareable experience that’s big on taste without weighing you down.