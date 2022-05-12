Pizza Hut launches new campaign for San Francisco Style Pizza in India

The ads have been conceptualized by Creativeland Asia.
Taking forward its bold new ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ proposition, Pizza Hut has released two brand new digital films for the launch of its lighter, crispier, and tastier, San Francisco Style Pizza in India. A pizza lover’s delight, the San Francisco Style Pizza can be enjoyed with all existing topping combinations – veg & non-veg available in the Pizza Hut menu with Chef's Special Sauce and Extra Virgin Olive Oil drizzle. Consumer demand for handcrafted pizzas with distinctive crusts is on the rise which makes the San Francisco Style Pizza a perfect offering for our always experimenting audiences. In addition, customers can choose the San Francisco Style crust option across the entire existing pizza range. The film features Pizza Hut’s new magnetic ambassador Anuradha Menon and will be seen across several digital platforms, targeted at millennial-minded audiences.
Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the San Francisco Style Pizza film features the trademark fun and cheeky style of Anuradha as she is seen dressed up as a teacher in a classroom setting, getting ready to judge a variety of pizzas to find the ultimate topper in the All-India Crust Examination. After going through several pizzas and failing them all, she finally tastes the Lighter, Crispier and Tastier San Francisco Style Pizza, declaring it the topper of the All-India Crust Exam. Afterwards, the film cuts to mouth-watering shots of the lighter, crispier, and tastier San Francisco Style Pizza. The second film also reveals the newly introduced, 1 plus 1 offer, on personal pizzas, starting at just Rs. 249 which comes with 1 Pepsi, Free. These smart yet comical films end with ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ which is the brand’s new tagline and a message to ‘order now’ via Pizza Hut’s new mobile app, website or by walking into the nearest Pizza Hut restaurant for a great dine-in experience.
Talking about the launch, Neha, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, “At Pizza Hut we love giving our customers what they love! So, while we are known for our signature pan pizzas, we are thrilled to introduce a new global sensation – the San Francisco Style Pizza. These pizzas come with a lighter, crispier crust and a chef’s special sauce to tingle your taste buds. With a subtle sourdough flavour in its crust, it is sure to give pizza lovers a unique and fantastic mouthfeel, unlike any other pizza they have ever tasted. And with Pizza Hut superior taste is not the only thing customers will experience ‘Dil Khol Ke’. This fabulous new crust comes with great value for money deals, an easy, hassle-free ordering & service experience across all our channels, and the promise of ensuring ‘Trust in Every Bite.’ I am sure Anuradha’s witty rendition of the San Francisco Style Pizza Film will also pass with flying colours and become a Topper in its own right!”
Added Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and chairman, Creativeland Asia, “The uniqueness of the crust of San Francisco Style Pizza deserved an exciting story. ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ continues to sit at the heart of this campaign in continuation from the previously released Momo Mia! films. The RTBs of San Francisco Style Pizza are that its crust is Lighter, Crispier and Tastier and we put that to test under the creative device of the ‘All India Crust Exam’. Anu Menon as always gets full marks on her brilliant execution.”