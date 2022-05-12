Pizza Hut launches new campaign for San Francisco Style Pizza in India

Talking about the launch, Neha, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, “At Pizza Hut we love giving our customers what they love! So, while we are known for our signature pan pizzas, we are thrilled to introduce a new global sensation – the San Francisco Style Pizza. These pizzas come with a lighter, crispier crust and a chef’s special sauce to tingle your taste buds. With a subtle sourdough flavour in its crust, it is sure to give pizza lovers a unique and fantastic mouthfeel, unlike any other pizza they have ever tasted. And with Pizza Hut superior taste is not the only thing customers will experience ‘Dil Khol Ke’. This fabulous new crust comes with great value for money deals, an easy, hassle-free ordering & service experience across all our channels, and the promise of ensuring ‘Trust in Every Bite.’ I am sure Anuradha’s witty rendition of the San Francisco Style Pizza Film will also pass with flying colours and become a Topper in its own right!”