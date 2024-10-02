Pizza Hut wants you to troll its returning Momo Mia pizza

Pizza Hut, in its new promotional campaign for Momo Mia pizza, is inviting customers to troll the looks of Momo Mia pizza all they want, but definitely give it a try.

As part of the campaign, Pizza Hut has launched a humorous TV film that sportingly pokes fun at Momo Mia pizza, showing how looks can be deceiving, and one should not be too quick to pass judgments, as the proof of the pie is in eating it.

In the film, the protagonist cheekily compares the appearance of the Momo Mia pizza to six sumo wrestlers sitting around a table. In a playful twist, six sumo wrestlers then appear at the next table and give the pizza a try. After tasting it, they wholeheartedly approve and encourage the kids with a light-hearted message: 'Troll karo, but try karo.' The film concludes with everyone realizing just how delicious the Momo Mia pizza truly is.

Commenting on the campaign, Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India, said, “Momo Mia pizza is truly a disruptive product which was a huge hit with consumers and infact went viral on the internet when we earlier introduced it for a limited period. Taking the troll route is certainly a very bold decision for us but we wanted an approach that captured candid customer reactions in a humorous way and yet give the core message that Momo Mia pizza is worth trying and drooling over. We are confident of the product’s taste and certain that this campaign will fuel not just massive chatter, but also high product trials.”

The campaign has been conceptualised and shot by Creativeland Asia and will be promoted through digital films in major Indian languages. The campaign is supported by an expansive 360-degree marketing strategy, backed by robust PR and influencer partnerships, as well as out-of-home advertising and in-store branding.