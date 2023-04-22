Pizza Hut unveils new TVCs to launch new pizzas ft. Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill

Talking about the campaign, Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, “Our mood plays an important role in deciding our food cravings and we wanted to give consumers different options for their varied moods. This was our inspiration behind launching an extensive range of 10 new pizzas with so many added flavourful ingredients, for the first time. We now have something for everyone to indulge in every day, from the familiar and comforting to the bold and exciting flavours. The TVCs have been fabulously brought to life by Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill through their unique, signature style coupled with creative wordplay using the campaign theme “Mood Badle, Pizza Badle”. We are confident that consumers will love the new TVCs just like the wide variety being introduced and elevate their mood anytime, any day with Pizza Hut pizzas.”