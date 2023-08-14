Pizza Hut’s ‘Pizzas for every mood’ campaign features two emoji avatars

The film opens with a heart-eyed emoji avatar Seema, who is elated at her first anniversary and selects Mazedar Makhni Paneer pizza to celebrate the occasion. On the other hand, her partner Sameer, represented by crossed-out eyes emoji avatar is overwhelmed and chooses Dhabe Da Keema to cheer himself up. The film seamlessly highlights the campaign message – ‘Pizzas for every mood’ in a colloquial language, celebrating the beauty of diverse emotions and the joy of togetherness, all wrapped in the delight of 10 new pizza flavors to match every mood. The use of emoji avatars instead of human figures in the film makes the campaign truly refreshing, resonating with the emotions of the tech-savvy millennial and Gen Z audience.