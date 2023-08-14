Pizza Hut’s ‘Pizzas for every mood’ campaign features two emoji avatars

Pizza Hut’s new film, conceptualized and shot by Creativeland Asia.
Pizza Hut, has once again wowed the audience with its new film for its new brand campaign. Featuring two emoji avatars, the film personifies varying moods of people in their daily life situations and elucidates how Pizza Hut’s exotic range of 10 new pizzas offers them ample variety to match their every possible mood.
The film opens with a heart-eyed emoji avatar Seema, who is elated at her first anniversary and selects Mazedar Makhni Paneer pizza to celebrate the occasion. On the other hand, her partner Sameer, represented by crossed-out eyes emoji avatar is overwhelmed and chooses Dhabe Da Keema to cheer himself up. The film seamlessly highlights the campaign message – ‘Pizzas for every mood’ in a colloquial language, celebrating the beauty of diverse emotions and the joy of togetherness, all wrapped in the delight of 10 new pizza flavors to match every mood. The use of emoji avatars instead of human figures in the film makes the campaign truly refreshing, resonating with the emotions of the tech-savvy millennial and Gen Z audience.
The new flavours like Makhni Paneer, Dhabe Da Keema, Cheezy Mushroom Magic, Mexican Fiesta, Awesome American Cheesy, and Nawabi Murg Makhni, among others give abundant options to people to satisfy their food cravings triggered by their varied moods. The brand has also rolled out its value offer, wherein pizza lovers can relish 2 personal pizzas starting at Rs. 299, with 2 free Pepsi glasses at all 800+ Pizza Hut restaurants.
Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, “We understand the role of emotions in determining our food choices. This inspired us to introduce emoji avatars to further strengthen our bond with the audience. Pizza Hut acknowledges customer’s fluctuating moods and greets them with ample options to satisfy their cravings. Emojis have become a universal language today and our emoji avatars stand out to bring our customers together under one roof, making them experience best-tasting pizzas enveloped in our warm service. Our deal, offering 2 personal pizzas starting at Rs. 299, with 2 free Pepsi glasses further ensures value while offering variety to customers.”
Pizza Hut’s new film, conceptualized and shot by Creativeland Asia Pvt. Ltd, is part of Pizza Hut’s massive 360-degree marketing campaign which is being rolled out across television, digital social media platforms, involving PR and influencer outreach, OOH and in-store branding to connect with consumers at every touchpoint. The film is being promoted across TV, OTT platforms, as well as key new-age social media platforms and apps such as Glance, Saavan, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Snapchat, Amazon, PhonePe, Uber and others.