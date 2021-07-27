Pizza Hut’s voice-activated campaign validates the merits of conversational ads

A recent example of such an ad campaign is Pizza Hut India’s ‘Buy One Get One’ (BOGO) offer, created by Xaxis Creative Studios (XCS). The ad campaign uses two-way communication - a back and forth conversation between Pizza Hut and listeners, who’re streaming music on Gaana app. The listeners are redirected to Pizza Hut’s website. But if the listeners aren’t interested, saying ‘no’ (or anything like that) would get them back to what they were listening on Gaana.