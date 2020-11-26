Plant-based meat Brand ‘Blue Tribe’ awards integrated mandate to Chimp&z Inc

Speaking about the partnership with Chimp&z Inc for the digital launch, Sandeep Singh, Co-founder, Blue Tribe said, “About 60% of India’s population consumes meat, making the country a large meat market, and hence, a potential one for plant-based meat. Blue Tribe is founded with a conscious attempt to replace animals in the food supply chain for a sustainable and healthier future for generations to come. To establish our brand as a better alternative, we will have to raise awareness about the impact of animal agriculture and we decided to do so digitally. Chimp&z Inc’s pitch stood out as a complete strategy for the smooth launch of our brand into the market and people’s minds.”