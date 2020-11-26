Plant-based meat Brand ‘Blue Tribe’ awards integrated mandate to Chimp&z Inc

The agency is launching Blue Tribe in the plant-based meat industry and will be responsible for its Digital Communications, MarTech, and PR solutions.
Blue Tribe Foods, a new food startup in the plant-based-meat arena, awards its integrated marketing mandate to Chimp&z Inc, post a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled by the agency’s headquarters in Mumbai. As the sole launchpad for Blue Tribe on the digital front, the agency will conceptualize a 360° digital marketing strategy for the brand, ranging from social media, creatives, performance, ORM, SEO, public relations, and web development along with an eCommerce platform creation.
Chimp&z Inc has successfully partnered with several brands, including Unicef, Discovery Communications, TLC India and Religare Health Insurance in the recent past.
A new entrant in the plant-based meat industry, Blue Tribe is floated by Sandeep Singh, Promoter of Alkem Labs, and Nikki Arora Singh to replace the usage of meat in the food supply chain in India. The brand, armed with research and innovation in Food Science, is on a mission to revolutionize how the world eats its meat. Their ready-to-cook frozen plant-based meat products taste, look, feel, and cook like meat.
Commenting on the win, Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO & co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said, “Chimp&z Inc strives for challenges and there is no better challenge than establishing a niche brand like Blue Tribe in the digital world. Considering the recent demand for sustainable alternatives to meat, Blue Tribe has to step in armed and ready. We aim to provide them with all the digital arms and ammunition needed through their journey. The end goal is to make Blue Tribe a household name from the substitute meats industry in all parts of India."
Speaking about the partnership with Chimp&z Inc for the digital launch, Sandeep Singh, Co-founder, Blue Tribe said, “About 60% of India’s population consumes meat, making the country a large meat market, and hence, a potential one for plant-based meat. Blue Tribe is founded with a conscious attempt to replace animals in the food supply chain for a sustainable and healthier future for generations to come. To establish our brand as a better alternative, we will have to raise awareness about the impact of animal agriculture and we decided to do so digitally. Chimp&z Inc’s pitch stood out as a complete strategy for the smooth launch of our brand into the market and people’s minds.”