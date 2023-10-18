Platinum Days of Love redefines relationships through its new ‘love bands’ campaign

The lead woman is seen shouting for some work and suddenly calms down after her fiancé walks in. While she fears losing him amidst anxiety, he glimpses an unfamiliar facet of her that isn’t like the perfect side he has seen so far. This revelation deepens his affection for her. He comes to realise that he loves his partner for all that she is, liberating her from any pressure to always be perfect. The film concludes by exchanging love bands and marking this one of a kind love with platinum.