Platinum Evara celebrates the rise of women's cricket with #IGotThis campaign

Jemimah shared her thoughts on her journey and the campaign and said, “I am excited to join Platinum EVARA's campaign once more and champion the essence of self-belief that has been my constant companion as I chartered my own unique cricketing journey. The Women's Premier League stands as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of female cricketers nationwide who followed their passion, unperturbed by the doubts, naysayers, and obstacles with that one unwavering thought – I Got This. While the journey has been riddled with challenges, the rewards have been deeply gratifying. Through my personal narrative of #IGotThis, I hope to continue to inspire and empower women to always believe in themselves, have unwavering faith in their abilities and relentlessly pursue their dreams, while staying true to their core.”