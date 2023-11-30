Platinum Evara unveils 'Becoming Me' campaign to celebrate personal journeys

The campaign features Jemimah Rodrigues, an Indian cricketer and Nithyashree Venkataramanan, a playback singer from Tamil Nadu.
This festive season, Platinum Evara by Platinum Guild International (PGI)- India has launched a campaign to celebrate precious moments, emotional revelations and learning curves with which young women of today find their authentic voices.
‘Becoming Me’ is a series of five short films each, offering an intimate glimpse into Jemimah and Nithyashree’s lives. It is a celebration of the journey each woman undertakes– a journey of self-discovery, growth, acceptance and love.
The series featuring Jemimah reveals her extraordinary journey, beginning with her unwavering self-belief as a six-year-old. It tracks her path of overcoming doubts and her resilience in facing failures, never allowing them to dampen her spirit.
The second series showcases Nithyashree’s life where she talks about how she remained true to her craft, learning to trust her voice at a very young age, mastering the art of singing in 25 languages. She worked hard to overcome her fears, owning her unconventional voice.
Speaking on the campaign, Sujala Martis, consumer marketing director, Platinum Guild International (PGI) India, said, “ Young women today desire the freedom to live from the heart, fluidity defines this new wave of femininity. We are delighted to have two women with commendable journeys as the faces of this campaign. Be it understanding their self-worth or just fiercely believing in themselves, young women today find inspiration in their stories.”
Jemimah shared her thoughts and said, "As women, we have come a long way, each of us carving a path that's uniquely our own. It's essential to celebrate every aspect that shapes our true worth, with something as exceptional as our individual personalities. I am extremely excited to come onboard for this campaign.”
Nithyashree further added, “It's vital for us as women to celebrate every special moment and milestone in our journey of self-growth, a journey marked by courage and passion. I'm confident this campaign will resonate with many young women, encouraging them as they boldly step out of their comfort zones to author their own stories.”
“These two stories have the potential to inspire countless young women and we are pleased to share that with the world through this campaign” said Mansi Shah, brand planning director, Famous Innovations.
The campaign is supported by a robust outreach across television, print, digital, social and PR.