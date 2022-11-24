Platinum Guild International unveils #Committolove campaign

The second film opens with a married couple getting ready for a celebratory dinner at home for their first anniversary. The wife voices her apprehension about her mother coming to live with them. It’s obviously something they haven’t discussed before & yet circumstances today have led them here. Her doubts are met with an endearing gesture from her husband- a keychain that he has ready for her mother with the words “Amma” engraved on it, his way of making their home – her mother’s too. The words “Don’t worry, your mom, my “Amma” will feel right at home. If it matters to you, it matters to me as well” strengthen the campaign’s core message of being in sync & in step with each other, making their love one that is rare.