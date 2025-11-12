Platinum Love Bands' ‘Unlock with Love’ campaign explores how love often exists beyond words

Platinum Love Bands has launched its latest campaign, ‘Unlock with Love,’ unveiling a new collection through a social experiment that explores how love often exists beyond words.

The experiment draws from the idea that when two people share a deep emotional connection, their heartbeats can sync. Real couples were invited to sit across from each other, connected to heartbeat sensors, unlocking a pair of Platinum Love Bands once their heartbeats aligned. The campaign aims to portray love as a quiet, powerful force — an emotion that, like platinum, endures over time.

The initiative also features a series of short films spotlighting couples from the experiment, each exploring the subtle ways love finds expression through gestures, silences, and shared understanding.

Sujala Martis, consumer marketing director, Platinum Guild International (PGI) India, said: “For today’s consumers, Platinum Love Bands represents more than just a piece of jewellery — it’s a modern expression of love rooted in partnership, and emotional depth. This campaign taps into a powerful insight: that love is often felt in moments that don’t need words.”

Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, said: “When we got down to understand the intricacies of love, we realised love is not about the things that are said. It’s about the things that aren’t. When people are in love, and look into each other’s eyes, their heartbeats sync — that was the perfect way to launch our new collection.”

The campaign, spanning digital, print, television, and social media, ties the emotional experiment to the brand’s new collection — featuring interlocking designs and dual tones that symbolise two individuals in harmony.