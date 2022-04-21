Platinum Outdoor rolls out nationwide campaign for Frooti

The OOH Campaign is spread across 140 cities in India.
Platinum Outdoor rolls out an aggressive out-of-home (OOH) campaign for Parle Agro’s iconic beverage brand, Frooti. After two years of the pandemic mandated lockdown, the objective was to capitalize on the huge revival of outdoor commute with large impact hoardings and branding at heavy traffic areas to drive enormous visibility and reach for the brand this summer.
The campaign covers 140 cities across India including 8 metro and 132 other cities. Parle Agro’s vivid and eye-catchy billboards of Frooti have been placed at prominent locations targeting high footfall sites, areas of commute and points of purchase. The campaign also includes Asia’s biggest billboard at the Bandra Western Express Highway in Mumbai.
Aiming to creatively impact consumers, the brand has executed large scale train wrap advertising and vehicle branding driving strong visibility for the legacy mango beverage drink. Taking consumer engagement to a new platform, Parle Agro has also utilized the new experiential marketing tool, dual-screen mobile broadcaster set afloat in Juhu. This disruptive visuals of Frooti with brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in the middle of the sea has been grabbing attention of consumers at the beach.
The three week long Frooti campaign with the brand’s colourful creatives are visible across highways, schools, colleges, malls, weekend getaway spots, tourist locations, et al. The unique, creative and striking outdoor campaign for Frooti communicating the fun and vibrant positioning of the brand has quickly become a hot topic of discussion.
Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director & CMO at Parle Agro said, “With summer back in full swing and markets having resuming to normalcy after two years, we' are extremely excited about our aggressive summer campaign for Frooti and have used OOH as one of our key channels this year. Platinum Outdoor has ensured the dominating presence of Frooti in all relevant and strategic locations which has garnered us incredibly positive response.”
Speaking about the campaign, Dipankar Sanyal, CEO – Platinum and MRP said, “It’s been an incredible start to the summer with Frooti painting the out-of-home skyline yellow. This is Platinum’s first campaign for Parle Agro after receiving the mandate to handle their out-of-home portfolio. We’ve executed a high impact campaign targeting 100+ cities and towns across India using Madison suite of tools for sharp planning. The goal was to reach the TG at the right place at the right time and generate awe and excitement among consumers through the creative use of the enormous outdoor media.”