PlayerzPot appoints Interactive Avenues as its Creative & Digital Agency

“We are delighted to add Playerzpot, one of the most exciting fantasy gaming apps, to our marquee client portfolio. The brand wanted to onboard an agency, which would bring together creativity, analytics and marketing insights without losing the business goal. Interactive Avenues' rich and diverse experience and understanding of the category and its business challenges, leveraged our partnership with Playerzpot. We will be using the most cutting-edge, specialised tools and media solutions, to build the brand in the mind of its TG in the dynamic, ever-growing and competitive gaming space”, said, Shantanu Mulay, Business Head – Creative, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company.