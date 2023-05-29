PlayerzPot launches new campaign #TalentKiValue with brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna

The campaign will reintroduce and recognize India’s unsung indoor gaming talents to the excitement of skill-based popular games on the PlayerzPot platform.
As the IPL season draws to a close, PlayerzPot, India’s most popular online gaming platform today unveiled a one-of-its-kind campaign titled #TalentKiValue along with their brand ambassador, the superstar Rashmika Mandanna, to keep up with the fervor and enthusiasm of fans of fantasy gaming. Leveraging the strong connection between the diva and her fans through an interesting line-up of digital films, this campaign aims to empower the highly talented indoor gamers in almost every Indian household.
The campaign will be aired on various digital platforms, and OTT.The campaign films involve Rashmika Mandanna as a celeb gamer encouraging and recognising the prowess of every indoor game’s expert, now on PlayerzPot. In a country where gaming is still largely considered a hobby, #TalentKiValue applauds the players for their talents through a series of contests and games with a chance to win exciting prizes. The core idea is to amplify the only demand of gamers in the country, which is #TalentKiValue.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Sunil Yadav, chief executive officer, PlayerzPot, said, “Skill-based gaming is one of the biggest gaming categories that have caught the fancy of the country, across age-groups. However, the larger Indian gaming community is still years behind making a viable career out of skill-based casual games, that too in mobile format. With PlayerzPot, mobile gaming is serious for creators and players, and Rashmika’s charismatic on-screen appeal and national influence will be a game-changer for players enjoying an array of options on our app. After the humongous success in the fantasy gaming segment, we are now confident of leading in the skill-based segment, especially in tier II and tier III cities.”
Rashmika Mandanna, renowned actor and Brand Ambassador, PlayerzPot, said, “We have all grown up playing Ludo, Carrom, chess, and Snakes & Ladders in our homes and societies. And playing these on PlayerzPot now takes me down memory lane every time I play them, including the fierce competitive spirit that takes me over with every game. There are several who play this with a lot of sportsperson spirit and a will to win. #TalentKiValue campaign will be a way for the members of the households to sit up and take note of the latent talent in their household,” she added.