PlayerzPot rolls out new campaign #CelebrationKaSeason featuring Smriti Mandhana

Speaking about the campaign, PlayerzPot’s brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana said, “The association with PlayerzPot has been my very first introduction to the skilled based gaming and I have become quite an expert at it now (if I may say so myself!). This is the second year of our association and being a part of the brand’s growth journey has been enriching, indeed. The online gaming industry in India has grown from strength to strength in the past few years and I believe PlayerzPot is spearheading this revolution. #CelebrationKaSeason campaign truly reflects the potential of the platform to let their users win and celebrate. It was a great experience shooting the campaign and I am really looking forward to seeing it live," she added.