Plix takes a dig at soda drinks, asks users to #SwapYourFizz

Speaking about this, Krithika Sriram, chief growth officer, Plix, said, “All of us tend to grab a can of our favourite cola or other fizzy, flavoured drinks when we are thirsty. Visit a relative, friend or acquaintance, and chances are that you will be served a bubbly soft drink to quench your thirst. In our bid to beat the heat, we often forget how harmful these soft drinks that we consume in gallons can be. There is, thus, an urgent need to make consumers aware of these ill effects, and help them choose better/ healthier soft drink options, especially in summer.”