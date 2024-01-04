Plum begins the New Year by emphasising upon the need for goodness

Plum Goodness latest campaign films emphasise on celebrating Goodness with an aim to bring good timings for new beginnings.
The brand has launched campaign films to inspire people to take new steps in their lives with an element of goodness in it. Whether it be a new routine or a hobby, it must have an element of goodness in it.
The campaign’s core message suggests that great journeys begin with good beginnings, in mind. Now may that be a simple beginning of a new hobby or an entire routine ahead in life. The Festival of Goodness celebration is live from January 4 to 10 on Plum Goodness’ website and newly-launched app.
Shankar Prasad, founder and CEO, Plum commented, “When we ask Plumsters as to what Plum stands for, the answer almost always is “goodness”, and goodness is something the world needs a lot more of, and especially as we look at a new year full of hope and positivity.”
To promote its campaign the brand has collaborated with over 600+ content creators who shall extensively look forward to promoting their idea for the same including beauty stalwarts and others.
Additionally, by donating a portion of product sales, the company promotes girls education through its Project Blackboard campaign.