Plum BodyLovin’ ropes in Ananya Panday as brand ambassador

On being the brand’s ambassador, actor Ananya Panday shares, “Plum BodyLovin’ has a refreshing take on fragrances with their super-fun yet unique body mists & perfumes, colorful designs & of course the delightful names like Hawaiian Rumba & Orchid-You-Not etc. As someone who has always loved good fragrances & all things fun, this association with Plum BodyLovin’ was one I didn’t have to think twice about. Given my love for animals, I also loved that the brand is 100% vegan & cruelty-free. Smelling irresistible was never so much fun & I can’t wait for women everywhere to fall in love with these fabulous fragrances (my current favorite has to be Vanilla Vibes because I love smelling like a delicious cupcake)!”