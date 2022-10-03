Plum BodyLovin’ unveils ad film with Ananya Panday

The brand positions itself as the go-to brand for super fun body mists and perfumes focusing on its signature Vanilla Vibes, Hawaiian Rumba and Trippin’ Mimosas fragrances.
Plum BodyLovin', the immensely loved bath & body brand by Plum, has swiftly become the brand of choice for fragrances with its premium yet fun vegan body mists & perfumes! With a variety of drool-worthy fragrances for every mood and personality, the brand is confident that their all-new unconventional TVC featuring Bollywood actor, style icon and Gen Z rising star Ananya Panday, will capture the attention & hearts of all Gen-Zs & Millennials looking to smell fabulous, daily!
The youth of today aims to make the most of every day and moment, with an emphasis on having fun & living it up. Given the similar fun & upbeat nature of Plum BodyLovin's perfume body mists, they coined their sign-off line for the TVC i.e. 'High on fun'. The ad is targeted at Gen Z & Millennials & hence Panday, who has been internet's favorite since a few years, happily confesses that she has been roped in only to grab the viewer's attention. With this one playful jib, she pulls us into the world of Plum BodyLovin' where everything is high on fun, including Ananya of course. While the Hawaiian Rumba fragrance takes us to a day at the beach, the Vanilla Vibes world is mouth-watering and in Trippin' Mimosas, it's a summer vibe all over. Each world captures different moods and how these signature fragrances are an all-new cocktail of fun.
Speaking about the campaign, Shivani Behl, chief marketing officer Plum, said, “With this campaign, we aim to highlight our diverse portfolio of fragrances, both body mists and perfumes. Ananya being her vibrant self is a perfect match to the young and fun vibe of the brand. The TVC features our three bestselling fragrances: Hawaiian Rumba, Vanilla Vibes, and Trippin’ Mimosas, and how each of them captures a different kind of mood. We are confident that these perfume body mists will garner mass acceptance and love amongst all.”
Anvesha Sinha, account director at Famous Innovations, said “With the continued intent to push a wide range of perfume body sprays from BodyLovin', the film, embodying the definition of fun, takes us through 3 uniquely different and funky worlds of Hawaiian Rumba, Vanilla Vibes, Trippin’ Mimosas - which are hero fragrances of this range. Using youth icon Ananya Panday in this association, we've got ourselves a film that speaks to Gen Z and millennials in the way that they understand best. “