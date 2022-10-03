Plum BodyLovin’ unveils ad film with Ananya Panday

The youth of today aims to make the most of every day and moment, with an emphasis on having fun & living it up. Given the similar fun & upbeat nature of Plum BodyLovin's perfume body mists, they coined their sign-off line for the TVC i.e. 'High on fun'. The ad is targeted at Gen Z & Millennials & hence Panday, who has been internet's favorite since a few years, happily confesses that she has been roped in only to grab the viewer's attention. With this one playful jib, she pulls us into the world of Plum BodyLovin' where everything is high on fun, including Ananya of course. While the Hawaiian Rumba fragrance takes us to a day at the beach, the Vanilla Vibes world is mouth-watering and in Trippin' Mimosas, it's a summer vibe all over. Each world captures different moods and how these signature fragrances are an all-new cocktail of fun.