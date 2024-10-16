Plum debuts new tagline celebrating science and skincare rituals

Plum, a vegan beauty brand, unveils its brand-new tagline, which celebrates the power of science and the intangible magic of skincare rituals, all while emphasising the special relationship between Plum and its consumers, lovingly called #Plumsters.

Plum’s new campaign highlights the brand’s focus on innovative formulations featuring ingredients like niacinamide for brightening and green tea for oily skin. It emphasises the science behind each product while also showcasing how these products bring small moments of joy and confidence in everyday life, creating a positive impact for users. The campaign celebrates both the efficacy of the ingredients and the emotional connections formed through the use of Plum's skincare.

Shankar Prasad, founder and CEO at Plum, shares, “When I’m asked what Plum “stands for” in a crowded market, I believe a more relevant question is: “What does Plum mean to its users, the Plumsters?” After hundreds of hours of engaging conversations, soul-searching, and whiteboard sessions, we’ve come to realise that Plum is about chemistry – not just of the laboratory kind, but one that’s between us and Plumsters. We provide the science, but Plumsters keep the faith. Together, we share a bond that’s incredibly special.”