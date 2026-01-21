Plum has launched a direct-mail marketing campaign that uses nazar battu, or evil-eye dolls, as a cultural metaphor to initiate conversations around commercial risk protection among startup founders.

As part of the campaign, nearly 60 Indian founders have received a physical nazar battu doll, accompanied by a letter and a QR code leading to a dedicated landing page. The initiative positions traditional symbols of protection alongside modern business risks such as cyber threats, fraud, liability and property damage.

Recipients include founders from startups such as PickYourTrail, Highperformr, Pronto, Yellowkyte and Irregular Alliance. The campaign frames the contrast between informal belief systems and the growing complexity of running digital-first businesses, where contractual, legal and cybersecurity exposures are increasing.

The packages include a handwritten-style note and the line, “Keep the battu for the vibes. Get Plum for everything else,” directing recipients to information on commercial insurance products. The landing pages also feature social media posts from founders who have shared their unboxing experiences, extending the campaign’s visibility online.

Speaking about the campaign, Shreyas Achar, head of Marketing at Plum, said: “The idea was to mirror modern creator behaviour and make insurance feel relatable rather than intimidating. Nazar Battus have long existed as cultural symbols meant to ward off bad luck and negative energy, and we used that metaphor to reflect the everyday anxieties founders live with, while also grounding the conversation in the very real operational risks businesses face.

Our aim was to destigmatise commercial protection and integrate it into the founder routine, instead of letting a crisis be the first touchpoint with the category. In a space where B2B communication often feels impersonal, we chose a cultural idea over another deck. We’re not mocking tradition; we’re honouring it, and showing that insuranc crisis.”

The campaign highlights the gap between the rapid growth of businesses in India and the relatively low adoption of commercial insurance among MSMEs, positioning risk awareness as part of routine business decision-making rather than a compliance exercise.