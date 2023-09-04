Plum 'Shines' in its haircare campaign: Get shinier hair with a splash of humor!

Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the campaign will be promoted across various media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and OTT platforms.
Plum, the 100% vegan D2C beauty brand has expanded into the haircare segment with the introduction of Coconut Milk & Peptides-based products for weak and dull hair. The brand has launched its inaugural ad campaign for this range, featuring the Plum Coconut Milk & Peptides Strength & Shine Shampoo. The range includes shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, and serum.
Devised by Famous Innovations, the campaign takes a humorous and raw approach to connect with its target audience. The storyline revolves around the protagonist, Shruti, who uses the Plum Coconut Milk & Peptides shampoo, resulting in her hair becoming 22 times shinier in just one wash*. The blinding shine forces those around her to wear sunglasses.
Shankar Prasad, founder and CEO of Plum, emphasised the brand's expansion into haircare to provide clean and 100% vegan options for the entire family, addressing modern-day hair problems caused by stress, pollution, and environmental factors. The campaign aims to deliver the message of achieving strong and exceptionally shiny hair with the Coconut Milk & Peptides shampoo in a fun and quirky manner, ensuring high recall among the target audience.
Anvesha Sinha, account director at Famous Innovation, noted the skillful execution of storytelling with humor in the ad, making it relatable and enjoyable.
The integrated marketing campaign will be promoted across various media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and OTT platforms. Plum has also planned an extensive influencer outreach program featuring well-known personalities such as Trinetra, Viraj Ghelani, Shivangi Singh, Ahaana Krishna, Sarah Sarosh, and more. Additionally, the brand has initiated a comprehensive sampling activation for consumers and will create viral content in the form of memes and filters to extend the ad film's underlying humor.
Agency: Garage Worldwide (Famous Innovations)
CCO: Raj Kamble
Production House: Mantapa Productions
Producer: Sudhir Sheriga0072
Director & DOP: Ayananka Bose
Creative Director (Film): Vidya Sagar