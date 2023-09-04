Plum 'Shines' in its haircare campaign: Get shinier hair with a splash of humor!

The integrated marketing campaign will be promoted across various media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and OTT platforms. Plum has also planned an extensive influencer outreach program featuring well-known personalities such as Trinetra, Viraj Ghelani, Shivangi Singh, Ahaana Krishna, Sarah Sarosh, and more. Additionally, the brand has initiated a comprehensive sampling activation for consumers and will create viral content in the form of memes and filters to extend the ad film's underlying humor.