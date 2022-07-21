Plum unveils ad film with Brand Ambassador Rashmika Mandanna

Conceptualized by Famous Innovations, the film portrays real life girl-next-door Rashmika Mandanna as protagonist showcasing struggle of a girl with modern-day issues like sleep deprivation due to lifestyle changes, stress due to achieving work-life balance, and exposure of the skin to increasing pollution. All the stress that leads to pimples. As she navigates her way through these in a rather dramatic and relatable way, she finally counts on Plum Green Tea Face Wash to take care of her skin and help manage pimples. Encouraging consumers to question their methods and bring forth modern solutions, the campaign aims to connect with girls who are dealing with these issues in their everyday life and thereby providing an updated answer to ‘pimple care routine’.