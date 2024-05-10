Plus Gold onboards Sonakshi Sinha as investor and ambassador with an ad campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sinha joins Varun Dua, founder and CEO of Acko, who invested in Plus Gold during its Shark Tank India Season 3 appearance.
Plus Gold, an Indian gold investment app, released a new ad film on Akshaya Tritiya festival highlighting Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha’s dual role as the latest investor and brand ambassador.
Directed by Malayalam film ‘Manjummel Boys’ director Chidambaram S. Poduval, the ad film presents an alternative to traditional approaches and offers a fresh perspective on gold investments.
"Sonakshi’s charisma has augmented Plus Gold’s acceptability as a new-age and reliable savings and investment alternative. It’s serendipitous that her Instagram handle, @AsliSona (translates to ‘pure gold’) so seamlessly resonates with our brand’s core belief of offering uncompromising authenticity in the booming digital savings market,” said Plus Gold co-founders, Raj and Veer on this partnership.
“Akshaya Tritiya brings blessings of abundance, and this year, I'm investing in Plus Gold. It feels like a prosperous beginning, a golden opportunity I didn’t want to miss," said Sonakshi Sinha.
Shrenik Gandhi, CEO of White Rivers Media, an investor and digital partner of Plus Gold that stitched this partnership, echoed how the company is democratising gold ownership, making it an easy and smart investment for everyone in India.