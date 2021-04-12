Plywood advertising moves beyond viruses and strength

Recently, we noticed two plywood ads, which emphasised on details unrelated to the strength of the wood itself. Century Plywood (CenturyPly) continued its association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second year in a row, and announced the launch of Firewall technology in its Architect Ply and Club Prime range.

According to a press release, Firewall technology involves use of nano-engineered particles, which are embedded in the polymer matrix of a plywood, thereby giving it firefighting properties.