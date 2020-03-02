PNB Housing Finance awards creative duties to Daiko FHO Communications

PNB Housing Finance has awarded its creative duties to Daiko From Here On (Diako FHO) Communications. The decision is the outcome of a two month long multi-agency pitch involving some of the leading agencies of India. Daiko FHO will be responsible for providing creative solutions to PNB Housing with a 360-degree approach across mainlines, digital, out-of-home, as well as below-the line communication channels.
Speaking on the development, Sanjaya Gupta, managing director, PNB Housing, said, “PNB Housing has been witnessing a strong growth since the adaptation of our business transformation journey in 2011 and that has changed the way customers look at us. We have been growing at a cumulative growth rate of over 43 percent in the last 7 years while maintaining one of the lowest NPAs in the sector. This has been possible due to a robust business model, transparent and trust worthy operations, and a personalised customer delivery approach.
He further added, “As we stepped into the next phase of growth, we were looking for creative partners who share our vision of being admired and think as passionately about the Company as we do. Daiko FHO has demonstrated both depth in their understanding of the housing finance sector as well as an ability to translate this understanding into innovative creative work. We look forward to some great work in the times to come”
Commenting on the development, Rajesh Aggarwal, CEO, Daiko FHO Communications, said, “We are honoured to have been selected as the agency of choice to partner with such a prominent force in the housing finance sector. As a brand, PNB Housing has broken category conventions with their differentiated communication in the past. We are excited to partner them in taking this legacy forward.”