PNB Housing Finance introduces ‘Roshni’, a mascot for homebuyers

PNB Housing Finance, a housing finance company, announces the launch of ‘Roshni’, a vibrant mascot symbolising hope, positivity, and empowerment. The mascot’s name, ‘Roshni,’ meaning “light” in Hindi, reflects the company’s promise to illuminate the path to affordable housing for aspiring home owners.

Advertisment

To bring this vision to life, PNB Housing Finance rolled out a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign spanning television, print, outdoor media, cinema, digital, and social media. The campaign ensures a strong and consistent presence, creating meaningful engagement across urban and semi-urban regions. By delivering the messaging in multiple regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, the company has ensured its outreach is inclusive and resonates deeply with a diverse set of audiences.

Speaking about the launch, Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of PNB Housing Finance, said, “The Government’s vision of Housing for All, driven by various large-scale schemes like PMAY-U 2.0, will help boost affordable housing for millions of Indians and make their home ownership dreams a reality. We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever mascot Roshni as the embodiment of this vision, inspiring confidence and empowering families across the country. This new 360-degree campaign with Roshni will help instil trust, hope, and inclusivity – values that align with our mission to make homeownership a reality for all.”

Roshni, a spirited 10-year-old girl with a sun for a head, reflects the optimism, energy, and aspirations of first-time homebuyers. She serves as a relatable and dynamic figure, simplifying the journey towards affordable housing while personifying the company’s promise to illuminate this path with trust and empowerment. Her presence will strengthen PNB Housing Finance’s connect with aspiring home owners and also serve as the emotional core of the campaign, bridging hopes with affordable financial solutions.

The 360-degree marketing campaign for Roshni leverages a mix of mass media, digital platforms, and on-ground activations to create a seamless and immersive experience for customers. By integrating television and cinema advertisements with targeted regional messaging, outdoor visibility, and engaging content on digital and social media platforms, the campaign ensures a wide-reaching and impactful presence.

The company aims to reach a Rs 5,000 crore affordable housing loan book through 200 Roshni branches nationwide by the end of FY25, reinforcing its commitment to helping families and supporting homeownership across India.