PNB Housing Finance launches ‘Kuch apna karo, apne hisaab se jiyo’ campaign

The campaign celebrates the essence of personal independence in home ownership.
PNB Housing Finance has unveiled its latest brand campaign, ‘Kuch apna karo, apne hisaab se jiyo’, which celebrates owning a home and enjoying the freedom of choice associated with it. The campaign suggests perceiving home loan installments as an investment towards a brighter future, to nurture one’s dreams and passions.
The campaign video features a young, modern couple exploring the idea of buying a new home so that the wife can unlock their entrepreneurial aspirations, thereby embarking on a journey towards a brighter future.
The multimedia campaign has been extended across print, cinema and digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Girish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance MD & CEO, commented, “Owning a home represents new-found freedom and seeks to motivate individuals to take charge of their passion without experiencing the burden of financial liabilities in life. Millennials and young adults are more cognizant of becoming home-owners early in life and unleashing their true potential. Our campaign encourages them to enjoy this fulfilling journey and perceive it as an investment for a better tomorrow. We recognise the profound significance of home ownership and aim to fulfill this dream for millions of individuals across the country.”
The campaign highlights features like extended 30-year repayment tenure, loans up to 90% of property value, easy application process, doorstep service and timely disbursement of loans, among others. Further, its digital on boarding platform ACE facilitates a seamless journey for customers, right from KYC and verifications to disbursements and loan account management.