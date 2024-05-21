PNB Housing Finance releases an anthem designed and executed by its employees to support homebuyers

Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, remarked, "With People at the core of our value system, we not only aim to make home ownership a reality for our customers, but also strive to provide a cohesive and collaborative work environment for our employees. Our new brand anthem serves as a unifying force that captures who we are, what we stand for and the virtues that drive us forward. It is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team towards making home ownership an exciting journey for every Indian."