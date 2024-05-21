PNB Housing Finance releases an anthem designed and executed by its employees to support homebuyers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to harness the power of music to foster a sense of community and shared pride among the organisation's employees.
PNB Housing Finance has rolled out it’s first-ever brand anthem, which embodies its commitment of fulfilling the home ownership dreams of customers and delivering seamless experiences to them.
The anthem captures the power of music and lyrics to instill a sense of community and shared pride among the employees of the organisation. It serves as a unifying force which captures the attributes that the company stands for, and the values that drive it forward.
Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, remarked, "With People at the core of our value system, we not only aim to make home ownership a reality for our customers, but also strive to provide a cohesive and collaborative work environment for our employees. Our new brand anthem serves as a unifying force that captures who we are, what we stand for and the virtues that drive us forward. It is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team towards making home ownership an exciting journey for every Indian."
The anthem has been conceptualised, planned and executed entirely by the employees of PNB Housing Finance – be it penning the lyrics to even featuring in the video itself. It illustrates the spirit of collaboration towards a common goal, reflecting the beliefs of unity, inclusivity and empowerment.