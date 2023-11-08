PNB Housing Finance shines a light on the joys of home ownership with #DiwaliApneGharShiftingWali campaign

The brand film captures the emotions of joy, pride and fulfilment one feels on becoming a home owner.
PNB Housing Finance has launched a new brand campaign called #DiwaliApneGharShiftingWali to capture the essence of the festivities and the prosperity it brings.
The campaign portrays the quintessential feeling of home-coming, seasoned with humour and light-hearted conversations among a group of office colleagues, who typically need to travel to their hometowns to spend the festival with their loved ones. However, in a turn of events, one of them quips with the fact that he is moving to his ‘own home’ this Diwali, leaving the others stunned. The brand film aptly captures the emotions of joy, pride and fulfilment one feels on becoming a home owner, where PNB Housing Finance is a constant companion in helping them achieve this major milestone in life.
Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, commented on the campaign, “Diwali is an auspicious time when people consider making significant investments for a brighter future. Home buying is one such decision, and at PNB Housing Finance, we aim to make this journey simpler and more rewarding for our customers. Our new campaign #DiwaliApneGharShiftingWali intends to celebrate the festive spirit with added warmth and happiness of moving to your own home, thus beginning a new chapter of life filled with hope, prosperity and abundance. We feel privileged to be part of such momentous occasions and milestones of our valued customers, and will continue to light up their lives by fulfilling their home ownership dreams in future.”
The campaign has been extended across digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn, enabling a wider engagement with audiences.