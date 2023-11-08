PNB Housing Finance shines a light on the joys of home ownership with #DiwaliApneGharShiftingWali campaign

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, commented on the campaign, “Diwali is an auspicious time when people consider making significant investments for a brighter future. Home buying is one such decision, and at PNB Housing Finance, we aim to make this journey simpler and more rewarding for our customers. Our new campaign #DiwaliApneGharShiftingWali intends to celebrate the festive spirit with added warmth and happiness of moving to your own home, thus beginning a new chapter of life filled with hope, prosperity and abundance. We feel privileged to be part of such momentous occasions and milestones of our valued customers, and will continue to light up their lives by fulfilling their home ownership dreams in future.”