PNB Housing launches Diwali ad focusing on timely home loan solutions

PNB Housing Finance has introduced a new brand message, "PAKKA!," to reinforce its commitment to delivering on promises. The campaign highlights the company’s focus on reliable, high-quality services with the tagline: “Ghar ki baat pakki, jab support ho pakka! The brand’s new communication campaign is launching just in time for Diwali, the festival that represents homecoming, hope, and new beginnings.

PNB Housing’s latest film beautifully captures the sentiment through a story about home, family, and trust during the festive season. The ad portrays a grandmother explaining the significance of Diwali, homecoming and celebrations to her grandson. Inspired by the story, the family members express their wish to celebrate Diwali in their own home this year. A PNB Housing executive assures them of timely home loan processing and disbursement.

The grandson earnestly seeks reassurance, to which the executive responds, "Pakka," emphasising the company’s commitment to keeping promises. The ad concludes on a touching note as the child tells his grandmother that no welcome is as special as the one in your own home – a sentiment conveying the themes of family values, trust, and the fulfilment that comes with owning a home.

“This Diwali, we are not just talking about homes — we are celebrating the journey that leads to homeownership,” says Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance. “Diwali is a time that reminds us of the promises we make, and, at PNB Housing, we are deeply committed to ensuring that every family experiences the joy of owning their home. Our campaign film, rooted in trust and reliability, perfectly reflects how we deliver on our ‘Pakka’ promise. At PNB Housing, we believe that a home is more than just a place—it's where the heart truly belongs.”