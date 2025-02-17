PNB MetLife and Smriti Mandhana urge Indians to plan for a secure retirement

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company has unveiled its latest campaign, Aapka aage ka plan kya hai?, aimed at inspiring individuals to take charge of their retirement planning with confidence. The campaign emphasises the significance of early financial planning for Indians to enjoy their post-retirement years with independence and dignity.

Advertisment

By asking “Aapka aage ka kya plan hai?”, the campaign encourages people to reflect on their aspirations and take proactive steps to secure their golden years. The campaign covers TV, print, outdoor, digital, Meta, YouTube, and radio for broad impact.

At the heart of the campaign is the Grand Assured Income Plan (GAIN), an insurance solution designed to provide customers guaranteed annuity rate for a lifetime, ensuring financial security and peace of mind during retirement. (T&C apply)

Sourabh Lohtia, chief marketing and communications officer, PNB MetLife, said, “Retirement should be a time of fulfilment and not financial worry. We understand our customers’ aspirations, and ‘‘Aapka aage ka kya plan hai?” is their call to action. We’re here to help them plan for what’s next, from travel and new experiences to a financially secure retirement.”

The campaign’s digital film brings this message to life through a conversation between two friends who, after a jog, sit on a park bench reflecting on life after retirement. One friend asks, “Tunay socha kabhi …ek din hum bhi retire ho jaayenge?” The other paints a vivid picture of his retirement dream - owning an apple orchard in Himachal’s Thanedar, employing locals, and starting a homemade jam business with global exports.

PNB MetLife brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana emphasises how such aspirations can be secured with the PNB MetLife Grand Assured Income Plan, which guarantees income for a lifetime and the flexibility to choose from five annuity options.

The campaign also integrates a 3D immersive experience through a QR code on print, TV, OTT and digital ads, allowing users to unlock a visual storytelling journey that reinforces the importance of financial planning.