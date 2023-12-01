PNB MetLife appoints cricketer Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassador

With this partnership, the brand aims to inspire and encourage customers to dream big while securing their dreams through PNB MetLife.
PNB MetLife, a life insurance company, is partnering with cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana to bring its message of ‘Karo Bade Sapno Ki Tayyari’ to every Indian.
PNB MetLife’s new brand ambassador is an iconic figure in India, renowned for her explosive batting prowess. Smriti is a two-time 'ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year' and 'Arjuna Award' recipient. Her journey embodies the values of perseverance, trust and discipline that drives PNB MetLife to become a trusted life insurance partner for every Indian.
Ashish K Srivastava, managing director and CEO, PNB MetLife India Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He stated, "We are pleased to welcome Smriti Mandhana to the PNB MetLife family. Her dedication to the sport and exceptional performance on the field is an inspiration to fans to work hard and dream big. Through this partnership, PNB MetLife hopes to inspire all Indians to dream big and enable them to do so by securing their future."
Smriti shared her excitement and said, “I'm truly honored to be joining hands with PNB MetLife as their brand ambassador. Just as cricket presents unexpected challenges and opportunities and one needs to be prepared at all times, it’s best to be prepared for the ups and downs in life."
"I believe that life insurance can act as a valuable tool to navigate through life’s innings smoothly. And I'm excited to collaborate with PNB MetLife and spread awareness to others about the importance of planning and securing their financial future", she added.