PNB MetLife Life Insurance unveils animated film ft. PV Sindhu

Prashant Sinha, COO of, Momspresso adds, “Insurance per se is a very serious category. But since we were talking about a Child Plan, it was critical to make the communication light-hearted and child-friendly to have the kids and their parents relate to it. And so, we came up with the concept of having PV Sindhu in her animated avatar – a never-done-before concept and making an animated film with Chhoti Sindhu and Friends. And we just knew that Kireet Khurana would be the ideal person to take our vision forward. His expertise in animation and command over storytelling has really lifted up the final product. Supported by our clients, we plan to make this campaign really big.”