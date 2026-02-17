PNB MetLife refreshes brand positioning with ‘Always Ready for Life’

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company has launched its new brand positioning, ‘Always Ready for Life’. The campaign, which features international cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana, aims to drive conversations around the need for insurance and financial planning at every stage in life.

Sourabh Lohtia, chief marketing & communications officer, PNB MetLife said, "There is a unique sense of freedom that comes when careful financial preparation meets present-day opportunities. With this campaign, we want to show that being prepared helps people focus on what truly matters. Financial growth and security are achievable - and PNB MetLife wants to support Indians by helping to simplify financial planning, turning every future milestone into something to look forward to.”

PNB MetLife’s partnership with Smriti Mandhana on this campaign will help spread the message to millennials and younger age groups. Speaking on the campaign, PNB MetLife’s brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana said, “As a cricketer, we study the pitch, understand opposition, and assess the situation before every match. Life works similarly; staying prepared for every goal or situation is essential, and financial readiness plays a key role in that. Life insurance helps build that strong foundation at every life stage- whether we are achieving big dreams, starting a family, buying a home, or planning for a comfortable retirement.

‘Always Ready for Life’ will appear on television, YouTube, Meta platforms, Over-The-Top (OTT), Google Display, as well as high-visibility outdoor locations.