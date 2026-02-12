PNG Jewellers launches new brand campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor

PNG Jewellers has launched a new brand campaign featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor as it looks to highlight its legacy while outlining its next phase of growth and national expansion.

With a history spanning 194 years, the campaign communicates the brand’s journey, credibility and future roadmap to a wider national audience. While PNG Jewellers continues its long-standing association with Madhuri Dixit, the addition of Ranbir Kapoor brings contemporary resonance to the brand’s narrative, aligning with its evolving consumer base.

At the centre of the campaign is a storytelling-led brand film that traces PNG Jewellers’ evolution from its origins in Sangli to its emergence as a multi-store jewellery brand under the leadership of Dr Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director. The film highlights the brand’s ability to adapt and grow over time, while staying rooted in trust and craftsmanship.

The narrative also draws attention to PNG Jewellers’ expansion through its sister brands, Lifestyle and Silvostyle, reinforcing the idea that legacy is built through continuous progress rather than inheritance alone. The campaign positions PNG Jewellers as a heritage Indian brand that honours its past while moving forward with ambition.

Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, chairman & managing director, PNG Jewellers, added, “PNG Jewellers has always stood for trust, craftsmanship and continuity. As we step into a new era as a listed company, it is important for us to share our journey and achievements with the nation while also signalling our ambitious growth roadmap ahead. This campaign reflects who we are - a legacy Indian jeweller that continues to evolve with time, technology and consumer aspirations.”

Hemant Chavaan, head of marketing, e-commerce & CSR, PNG Jewellers, said, “The objective behind this campaign is to establish PNG Jewellers as one of the oldest yet fastest-growing jewellery brands in India. We wanted the storytelling to balance heritage with modern relevance and reach newer audiences without losing our core identity. The film encapsulates our belief that legacy is not just inherited, it is nurtured and expanded with every generation.

The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital and social media platforms, supported by an integrated media strategy to drive national reach and engagement.