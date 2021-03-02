Pocket Aces’ lifestyle channel Gobble and Flipkart Furniture collaborate for home makeover series

This is Gobble’s first mini-series in the home category. It aims to provide a dream room makeover to two celebrity couples and a contest winner.
Pocket Aces’ lifestyle channel Gobble and Flipkart Furniture are out with their first home makeover series ‘Home Genie’. Gobble already has multiple food and travel properties like Love Travel Repeat, You Got Chef’d and Bazaar Travels.
Gobble’s latest venture in the home category attempts to create spaces which are a reflection of its residents’ personalities. Hosted by actor Shruti Seth, the quintessential genie with a keen sense of aesthetics and award-winning interior designer Ali Baldiwala of Baldiwala Associates, ‘Home Genie’ was released on Gobble’s YouTube channel on February 25, 2021.
Named ‘India Ka Furniture Studio’, Flipkart Furniture offers something for everyone, akin to Gobble’s content offerings. Flipkart Furniture offers a wide range of options and themes to the customers to choose from to bring their dream homes to life, all at the click of a button.
The series through its tagline ‘Don’t just dream, make it happen’, showcases the transformational journey of couples’ homes, catering to all kinds of home design aspirations and offers the most creative solutions, be it trendy, vintage or even a modern chic look.
The first of the three episode series features OTT favourite Abhishek Banerjee along with his wife Tina. The couple need a living room that offers ample seating for guests, but is minimalistic at the same time. Working with smart seating solutions and sleek furniture selected from Flipkart, Ali creates a space that strikes the right chord by curating the perfect look and feel to meet the couple’s home goals.
The series also features TV's favourite couple Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani, who have personally selected the furniture pieces from Flipkart Furniture as their home office dream becomes a reality with foldable, multi-utility pieces. The aesthetic designs make their tiny room a grand Insta-worthy, multi-functional home office.
To give back to the Gobble community, the series created a unique opportunity for fans to win a chance to feature on the show. Mumbai-based Florence Saldanha, a die-hard Gobble fan, and her husband Shailesh were chosen as the winners.
The channel provided a complete makeover of their master bedroom which, as per their wish, was intimate, yet functional. While working with these couples, Ali also shared useful tips for the audiences to implement and transform their spaces into their dream homes.
Commenting on the association, Kanchan Mishra, senior director, furniture, beauty, personal care, baby care, Flipkart, said, “Transforming a house into a home is a very emotional and personal engagement. At Flipkart, we take pride in facilitating this journey for our customers and providing a hassle-free furniture buying experience through our home delivery and installation services.”
“Our association with Gobble will enable lakhs of their viewers to witness home makeovers, get expert tips and hacks on transforming their personal or professional spaces. With ‘Home Genie’, we wish to familiarise the audiences with the latest home décor trends and ideas to create spaces that resonate with their personalities.”
Vishwanath Shetty, VP, sales, Pocket Aces, added, “Being at home for most of 2020 led to a need to have quality multipurpose spaces, which are a reflection of residents’ personalities. ‘Home Genie’ is a show that enables couples to bring about this change in their spaces, while also encouraging them to adopt a unique approach to the functionality of their homes.”
