Pocket Aces’ lifestyle channel Gobble and Flipkart Furniture collaborate for home makeover series

Pocket Aces’ lifestyle channel Gobble and Flipkart Furniture are out with their first home makeover series ‘Home Genie’. Gobble already has multiple food and travel properties like Love Travel Repeat, You Got Chef’d and Bazaar Travels.

Gobble’s latest venture in the home category attempts to create spaces which are a reflection of its residents’ personalities. Hosted by actor Shruti Seth, the quintessential genie with a keen sense of aesthetics and award-winning interior designer Ali Baldiwala of Baldiwala Associates, ‘Home Genie’ was released on Gobble’s YouTube channel on February 25, 2021.